TOMMY SHERIDAN - SOLIDARITY

Veteran socialist politician and campaigner Tommy Sheridan was born in Glasgow and came to prominence in the poll tax demonstrations of the 1980s and 1990s.He has served as a councillor and spent two periods in the Scottish Parliament as an MSP.The 45-year-old was co-convener of the Scottish Socialist Party before leaving to help form Solidarity: Scotland's Socialist Movement.Mr Sheridan is currently studying law at Strathclyde Law School.