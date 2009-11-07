Saturday, November 07, 2009

TOMMY SHERIDAN - SOLIDARITY


Veteran socialist politician and campaigner Tommy Sheridan was born in Glasgow and came to prominence in the poll tax demonstrations of the 1980s and 1990s.

He has served as a councillor and spent two periods in the Scottish Parliament as an MSP.

The 45-year-old was co-convener of the Scottish Socialist Party before leaving to help form Solidarity: Scotland's Socialist Movement.

Mr Sheridan is currently studying law at Strathclyde Law School.

